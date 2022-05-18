KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Need to get rid of something but can’t put it in the trash?
The Household Hazardous Waste Collection Center in Kansas City, Kansas, will be open Saturday to Wyandotte County residents free of charge.
The center located at 2443 South 88th Street will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Visitors will need to show proof of Wyandotte County residency with a driver’s license, utility bill or other document displaying their name and address.
Waste from businesses and nonprofits is not accepted.
The next disposal event will take place on June 18, 2022.
Things that are accepted include:
- Auto batteries
- Used motor oil
- Brake fluid
- Carburetor cleaner
- Degreasers
- Gasoline & fuels
- Furniture Stripper
- Glue with solvents
- Latex & oil-based paints
- Paint thinner, Putty, Grout, Caulk & spackle
- Roofing tar
- Stain varnish & lacquer
- Aerosol products
- Drain & oven cleaners
- Mothballs, Nail polish remover
- Polish with solvents
- Spot remover
- Propane cylinders
Things that are NOT accepted include:
- Electronics waste
- Smoke detectors
- Ammunition
- Asbestos
- Brush killers (2,3,5-T or 2,4,5-TP, chlorophenoxy derivatives acids)
- Compressed gas cylinders (helium)
- Dioxins
- Explosives
- Infectious waste
- Kepone
- Laboratory chemicals
- PCB’s
- Radioactive waste
- Wood preservatives containing tri, tetra or pentachlorophenols
