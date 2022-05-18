KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Need to get rid of something but can’t put it in the trash?

The Household Hazardous Waste Collection Center in Kansas City, Kansas, will be open Saturday to Wyandotte County residents free of charge.

The center located at 2443 South 88th Street will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Visitors will need to show proof of Wyandotte County residency with a driver’s license, utility bill or other document displaying their name and address.

Waste from businesses and nonprofits is not accepted.

The next disposal event will take place on June 18, 2022.

Things that are accepted include:

Auto batteries

Used motor oil

Brake fluid

Carburetor cleaner

Degreasers

Gasoline & fuels

Furniture Stripper

Glue with solvents

Latex & oil-based paints

Paint thinner, Putty, Grout, Caulk & spackle

Roofing tar

Stain varnish & lacquer

Aerosol products

Drain & oven cleaners

Mothballs, Nail polish remover

Polish with solvents

Spot remover

Propane cylinders

Things that are NOT accepted include:

Electronics waste

Smoke detectors

Ammunition

Asbestos

Brush killers (2,3,5-T or 2,4,5-TP, chlorophenoxy derivatives acids)

Compressed gas cylinders (helium)

Dioxins

Explosives

Infectious waste

Kepone

Laboratory chemicals

PCB’s

Radioactive waste

Wood preservatives containing tri, tetra or pentachlorophenols

