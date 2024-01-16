KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Another blast of arctic air leads to a fourth snow day for thousands of kids across the Kansas City metro. For others it meant virtual learning.

The districts insist safety is a key concern when decisions are made. That also could mean tacking on extra days at the end of the school year.

From winter break to several snow days, it’s been a cold welcome back for students and staff across the Kansas City metro.

In the Shawnee Mission School District, Chief Communications Officer David Smith said they’ve had four snow days, to keep students and staff safe.

“We have planned in our calendar up to four snow days. the state will forgive up to four additional days snow days. So, at this point we still have some flexibility,” Smith said. “So, I think all of us who are engaged in this work are praying for warmer weather.”

The state of Kansas requires seniors and the rest of the grades to reach more than a thousand hours of learning, according to the Olathe School District. It’s 1,086 hours for seniors and 1,1156 for the rest of the grades.

The Olathe School District said it accounts for far more hours than that. However, if snow days create a problem, the district said it could reach that amount by extending the school day, utilizing professional development days or students half days.

On the Missouri side, Park Hill schools do not have any snow days built into their academic calendar. However, they use AMI days, or Alternative Methods of Instruction days.

“While it might be difficult to have so many days off in a row for some of our families, students and staff, we are making really safe decisions for our community,” Wachel said. “Then, those AMI days help to keep our students engaged and help keep from making up days at the end of the year at this point.”

Wachel said for every true snow day they use, that’ll be an extra day added on to the end of the year.

Kansas City Public Schools have used two snow days and two AMI days. A spokesperson with the district said they’re now through their allotted snow days.

Platte County Director of Communications Laura Hulett said students will now make up two snow days on May 24 and May 25.

“We have communicated with our families that we would will implement traditional inclement weather days (no school and no virtual learning), until we reach a threshold that would push the school year past Memorial Day,” Hulett said. “So because of the two traditional snow days resulting in two make up days, we will employ AMI for future inclement weather cancellations. We are allowed up to five AMI days.”

The North Kansas City School District used three traditional snow days, then switched to virtual learning day on Tuesday.

NKC Director of Media and Public Relations Susan Hiland said the Board of Education can forgive snow days.

Hiland said virtual classes are not made up at the end of the year or need to be forgiven by the BOE.