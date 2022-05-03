KANSAS CITY, Mo. — When it comes to a possible end of Roe v. Wade, both sides have one thing in common, a local fight in their respective states.

What they’re fighting for is different.

After someone leaked the U.S. Supreme Court’s draft to overturn Roe v. Wade many organizations kicked into defensive mode.

“This is an awful moment, but we can also say to people who’ve been in denial this is it,” Interim President and CEO of Planned Parenthood Great Plains, Emile Wales said. “The end of Roe is here, and we are going to have to fight back at the state level to protect the people that live in each state.”

“Kansas is still in the position of being unable to regulate even in the most basic ways the abortion industry,” Kansas Family Voice Director of Policy and Engagement for Kansas Family Voice, Brittany Jones said. “The abortion industry wants to use kansas as a destination for late term abortions and we’re already seeing that happen.”

If this summer’s ruling stays the same, access to abortion would become a state-by-state issue.

“We will have more and more people who are put in the position of finding out they do not have constitutional protections, they do not have the ability to make their own medical decisions and they will be forced to leave the state,” Wales said.

Planned Parenthood Great Plains said the ruling isn’t set in stone yet, but if it becomes a reality the organization won’t go anywhere how they provide care will have to shift.

Meanwhile, Kansas Family Voice said regardless of the ruling, it will still have work to do.

“No matter what the U.S Supreme Court does we are stuck with unlimited and unregulated abortion in Kansas without the value them both amendment,” Jones said.

Twenty-three states are ready to ban abortion, including Missouri.

Kansas has restrictions.

In 2018 and 2019, more Missourians received an abortion in Kansas than they did in their own state. Data shows in 2018, 2,645 Missourians received an abortion in-state but 3,279 Missourians received their abortion just across state lines in Kansas, nearly 24% more abortions performed on Missourians out of state than in their own.