How COVID-19 is impacting men’s mental health and behavior

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The pandemic has had an overwhelming affect on millions of people across the globe, and it seems to play a crucial role in changing men’s behavior and mental health.

On Wednesday, FOX4 spoke with Dr. Ryan Berglund, Men’s Health Expert at the Cleveland Clinic, about what their studies have revealed so far.

“We know that mean are not that good about communicating their health, and we knew that the pandemic would have an affect,” Dr. Berglund said.

Dr. Berglund said his team surveyed 1,000 men and found, not surprisingly, that the pandemic has increased their mental health issues; about three-quarters of them have increased stress, two-thirds reported isolation, and about half reported some decrease in mental health.

According to the study, two-thirds said they weren’t comfortable talking about coronavirus with others and about half reported they did not seek medical care when they knew that they needed it.

So what motivates men to seek medical care?

“They’re often worried about the concerns of others, so they are worried about the health and welfare of their family members, the health and economic welfare of their family members. so one thing to do is to emphasize to them that there are people who depend on them, so them taking care of themselves is actually very important for the health and well-being of their families,” Dr. Berglund explained.

The bottom line is there’s no end in sight for the coronavirus, so we have to do what we can to help ourselves.