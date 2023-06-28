WILLARD, Mo. — The Willard Fire Department has been donating its old fire hoses to the Dickerson Park Zoo for a few years.

Fire hoses are required to pass a pressure test for use. If they fail, they are used for training purposes or are disposed of. The Dickerson Park Zoo asked Willard Fire if they could have the unused fire hoses and Willard Fire said yes.

The zookeepers have learned weaving techniques to create an assortment of furniture, toys, and feeders made of donated fire hoses. They have made hammocks, balls, beds and climbing furniture for the otters, lions, tigers and bears.

“Thanks for giving us a meaningful way to recycle our worn-out fire hoses,” said a post from the Willard Fire Protection District Facebook page.

In the video above, you can see our past report on how the hoses are being recycled to help the animals.