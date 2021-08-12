How does a speeding ticket impact your car insurance in Missouri?

ST. LOUIS — Getting a speeding ticket can definitely ruin your day, but it can also ruin your insurance prices.

According to Bankrate, a website that provides financial information and comparisons, Missourians could see an average increase of 18% after receiving a speeding ticket.

Speeding tickets in Missouri range from $73 to $458. Below is a full list of the offenses and fees.

  • 1-5 mph over posted speed limit $73
  • In construction/work zone $108
  • In work zone with workers present $323
  • 6-10 mph over posted speed limit $83
  • In construction/work zone $118
  • In work zone with workers present $333
  • 11-15 mph over posted speed limit $108
  • In construction/work zone $143
  • In work zone with workers present $358
  • 16-19 mph over posted speed limit $133
  • In construction/work zone $168
  • In work zone with workers present $383
  • 20-25 mph over posted speed limit $208
  • In construction/work zone $243
  • In work zone with workers present $458
  • More than 25 mph – court appearance

Driving offenses will also earn Missourians points on their license. Those who get eight or more points within an 18-month timeframe will have their license suspended.

Below is information on how the points system works from the Missouri Department of Revenue.

If you accumulate a total of 8 or more points in 18 months, the Department of Revenue will suspend your driving privilege.

  • 1st suspension – 30 days
  • 2nd suspension – 60 days
  • 3rd or more suspensions – 90 days

The Department of Revenue will revoke your driving privilege for one year if you accumulate:

  • 12 or more points in 12 months
  • 18 or more points in 24 months
  • 24 or more points in 36 months

When your driving privilege is reinstated following a Point Suspension or Revocation, the Department of Revenue reduces your total points to 4.

Every year you drive without getting new points on your record, the points will be reduced.

  • 1 year – total remaining points reduced by one-third
  • 2 years – remaining points reduced by one-half
  • 3 years – points reduced to zero

Although your points may be reduced to zero, certain types of convictions must remain listed permanently on your Missouri driver record.

Bankrate found that 18-year-old men have higher insurance rates to begin with, and then they go up by $779 on average. The outlet said 18-year-old women’s car insurance goes up by $627 after receiving a speeding ticket. Then, 40-year-old men have their insurance go up by $330 annually once they’ve received a speeding ticket. Forty-year-old women have their insurance go up by $321 on average.

AGEAVERAGE ANNUAL FULL COVERAGE PREMIUM BEFORE SPEEDING TICKETAVERAGE ANNUAL FULL COVERAGE PREMIUM AFTER SPEEDING TICKET%
INCREASE
18 MEN$5,565$6,34414%
18 WOMEN$4,542$5,16914%
40 MEN$1,792$2,12218%
40 WOMEN$1,746$2,06718%
The above data is from bankrate.com.

Each insurance company charges different rates. The average cost of car insurance in Missouri is $1,661 per year for a full coverage policy. The average rate nationally is $1,674.

