TOPEKA, Kan. — Multiple Kansas agencies say they are monitoring the “Freedom Convoy” headed to Kansas.

The protest that made national news after protests in Canada is expected to drive across Kansas and Missouri, making stops in Topeka, Kansas City and Oak Grove, Missouri.

Lt. Candace Breshears with the Kansas Highway Patrol said that the agency is aware of the situation.

“We have intelligence officers that are monitoring that situation and gaining information,” Breshears said. “We will continue to work with law enforcement partners to make sure that our citizens and those traveling through our state are as safe as possible.”

According to the Facebook group Kansas Truckers for Freedom Convoy, the truckers will drive from Aurora, Colorado to Salina, Kansas on March 3 before driving through the rest of Kansas and into Missouri on March 4.

Kansas Turnpike Authority Director of Engineering David Jacobson said that multiple departments are aware of the traveling protest.

“Our toll department and our incident management center are monitoring that,” Jacobson said. “They are aware that it’s coming through Kansas.”

The Kansas Truckers for “Freedom Convoy” group states that it is standing up for freedoms and is dedicated to fighting unlawful mandates peacefully and effectively.

