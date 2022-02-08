KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Crews with the Missouri Department of Transportation took advantage of the weather and spent the day patching potholes.

The roadwork comes at the same time a newly released analysis showed people are spending hundreds of dollars to repair cars damaged when they hit potholes. The analysis also found that drivers in some states were more likely to have costly repairs because they are more likely to hit a pothole.

Insurance broker QuoteWizard published the analysis, which ranks states by search data for pothole-related complaints. According to the list, the following states have the worst issues:

Washington

Indiana

Michigan

Nebraska

Ohio

Kansas City drivers here long complained about pothole problems, but QuoteWizard’s analysis shows Missouri and Kansas aren’t even in the top 20 worst states for potholes.

Missouri ranks 23rd worst and Kansas sits at 39th worst.

QuoteWizard also examined data and used the findings to rank 50 cities facing the worst pothole problems.

The analysis found Kansas City actually had the best roads out of the 50 cities the ranking studied.

Seattle, Indianapolis, Omaha, Topeka, and even Honolulu reported more pothole issues than Kansas City did, according to QuoteWizard.

Even though Kansas City came in low on the list, potholes are still out there. Drivers can actually report the issues they see driving around.

Missouri Department of Transportation Call MoDOT’s Customer Service Center 24/7 at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636) Use the Report a Road Concern form on the web Use your cell phone or tablet to complete a form at modot.org/roadconcern

Kansas Department of Transportation Use the online pothole reporting form



We’re working for you with ways to report a pothole in each metro county and many cities.