KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The conflict between Ukraine and Russia could cause more pain at the gas pumps.

Democratic 3rd District Congresswoman Sharice Davids appeared on FOX4 Tuesday morning saying she’s supporting a plan that would temporarily suspend the federal gas tax through the end of the year.

“I think a lot of us know what it’s like to fill up your gas tank and have that sticker shock,” Davids said. “The gas tax is 18 cents per gallon. I think my tank is 15 gallons, so it really starts to add up.”

To that math, repealing the tax would save you $2.70 if you let your tank go down to empty, and your car holds 15 gallons. Based on government estimates, an average driver would save around $100 yearly.

“I think if we don’t have to pay that, that would be excellent,” KCK resident Angelica Flores said Tuesday afternoon.

Flores isn’t working right now. She said she came to the grocery store Tuesday as a necessity, not because she wanted to.

“Other places that I need to go to, I need to look at and see what is more necessary to me at this point,” she continued.

Republicans say the plan would do little for voters and reduce federal money for road projects.

“We don’t anticipate seeing any long-term negative impact on our ability to get a bunch of those projects done,” she said when asked if this was going to impact road projects.

“A federal gas tax holiday is not enough to help Kansans who are struggling with an increased cost of living,” potential David’s challenger and Republican Amanda Adkins said Tuesday. “Kansans are paying almost 30% more for gas today than they were a year ago. Some of this is due to increased demand for oil and natural gas at a rate faster than production. Sharice Davids has been part of Joe Biden’s failed energy policies that have caused this problem including cutting domestic production, and now she is proposing gimmicky approaches that would not make a dent in the extra $4,000 families in the third Congressional district are paying due to inflation.”

The bill has been introduced in both the house and senate in Washington, D.C. It’s been referred to committees in each chamber.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.