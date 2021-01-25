How much does it cost to go to Super Bowl LV in Tampa to cheer on the Chiefs?

Can't wait! We're almost there! #RUNITBACK

Countdown to the Big Game! Can't wait! We're almost there! #RUNITBACK

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs fan who plan to attend Super Bowl LV in Tampa can expect to pay thousands of dollars for tickets, airfare and lodging and may have to make their own travel arrangements, too.

Travel agencies FOX4 contacted Monday said they’re not putting together travel packages for this year’s Super Bowl because of the limited capacity at Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium due to COVID-19 and what one travel agent called the “ridiculously expensive” ticket prices to the game.

The Kansas City Chiefs, however, notified season ticket holders Monday morning that it put together a Super Bowl travel package and a Super Bowl ticket package.

The 2-Night Air-Land package, which departs from Kansas City on Feb. 6 and returns on Feb. 8, includes round-trip airfare, round-trip airport and game day transportation, and accommodations at the Hilton Clearwater Beach Resort & Spa, starts at $2,120 a person.

That package, however, doesn’t include tickets to Super Bowl LV.

Fans who want those hard-to-find tickets will have to pay another $8,551 per ticket for the Chiefs Super Bowl Ticket package, which also includes a commemorative Chiefs gift and virtual experience with NFL legends.

The total price for both Chiefs’ packages starts at $10,671 a person or $21,342 for a couple.

But what if fans want to make their own arrangements for the Super Bowl matchup between the Chiefs and the Buccaneers?

FOX4 checked five websites Monday and found Super Bowl LV tickets range from $6,925 to $71,400 — per ticket.

We also checked airfares on Southwest and American Airlines, which both announced additional flights to Tampa for the Super Bowl next month.

A round-trip, non-stop flight on Southwest — which leaves Kansas City on Friday, Feb. 5 and returns on Monday, Feb. 8 — costs $1,437.95 per ticket.

American Airlines has a less expensive option. Its non-stop flight that departs to Tampa at 12:46 p.m. on Feb. 5 and returns to Kansas City at 3:40 p.m. on Feb. 8 cost $834 per ticket. But there were only two seats left on that return non-stop flight when FOX4 checked Monday morning.

FOX4 discovered hotel accommodations near Raymond James Stadium are also pricey during Super Bowl weekend.

A room with two double beds at the Ramada by Wyndham, located two miles from the stadium, is $449 a night.

An executive room with two-double beds at the Holiday Inn Tampa hotel, 2.2 miles from Raymond James Stadium, cost $464 a night. The other rooms at the hotel are sold out, according to the hotel’s website.

And a double room at the Godfrey Hotel and Cabanas, which is 4 miles from the stadium, is even more costly at $602 a night.

Given those prices, fans will spend at least $17,000 on airfare, lodging and tickets for two people to see Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes take on Tampa Bay’s Tom Brady in this year’s Super Bowl battle for the Lombardi Trophy.

Beware of Scammers

Law enforcement and consumer protection officials are already warning fans to be wary of con artists who may try to dupe them into buying counterfeit Super Bowl tickets or merchandise.

They say the Super Bowl attracts scam artists every year.

To protect yourself, officials remind fans to:

Only buy Super Bowl tickets from the NFL or a licensed NFL vendor;

Be wary of low-priced tickets offered on sites like Craigslist;

Use a credit card to buy your tickets or merchandise. Most credit card companies offer consumers added protection if they get duped;

When buying online, make sure the website’s URL is secure, begins with “https,” and has a little lock to the left of the URL;

Make sure their Super Bowl ticket has the official, raised NFL logo, the holographic Lombardi Trophy and Super Bowl logo, and is made heavy stock – not cheap paper.