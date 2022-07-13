MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) — During the hot summer months, many people find themselves craving a cold drink. The same is true for our pets, and K-State Animal Nutrition Expert Greg Aldrich says they might even need more.

“If the temperature gets relatively hot, above 86 degrees Fahrenheit, pets will need more water,” Aldrich said.

Aldrich said under higher temperatures, water intake will increase by around 6-10 milliliters per one degree. That equals an extra 10% of water per day when temperatures rise over 86 degrees Fahrenheit.

There is not a lot of scientific data on how seasonal water intake differs, but Aldrich said pets should be drinking 50-60 milliliters of water per kilogram of body weight.

“So, a 22-pound dog would need 500-600 milliliters of water,” Aldrich said. “Under higher temperatures, water intake will increase by 6-10 milliliter per 1 degree centigrade. So, in round figures, that’s another 10% water per day when the temperatures go over 86 degrees Fahrenheit.”

If your dog is suffering from dehydration, here are some signs to look out for:

Loss of skin elasticity

Decrease in saliva production

Loss of appetite

Limited urination and defecation

Difficulty with balance and coordination

Pet owners who see these symptoms in their pets should give them water immediately and call their veterinarian.