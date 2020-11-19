How new Kansas City COVID-19 guidelines will be enforced

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — At 12:01 a.m. Friday, Kansas City’s new COVID-19 guidelines go into effect. They are backed by serious penalties. Enforcing it is easier said than done.

Administrators at the Kansas City Health Department have already received hundreds of complaints and 120 waivers in just three weeks.

Mayor Quinton Lucas says they expected to see the large number.

“We know there will be a significant volume. We will do our best to get through them. Our job is to make sure that people are safe. We don’t get to just say administration is a challenge to us coming up with rules that can make Kansas City and safer long-term.” Lucas said.

If the backlog grows some events asking to be exempt, may not get the answers they need in time.

If organizers hold events anyway, it would violate city mandates and event organizers will be subject to these penalties.

Fines $25-$500 Jail time 1 day – 6 months Business operations suspended Business licenses revoked.

On Monday, Lucas said Investigators at the Kansas City Health Department will issue citations, and the police andfFire department will help.

They will respond to calls of potential violations but also conduct spot checks.

“Some of it might be calls some of it might be inspection. That is consistent with local government. That is why it’s important to have the police department the fire department others that are out naturally more,” Lucas said.

However, Sgt Jake Becchina with the Kansas City Police department said something very different.

“As it pertains to COVID specific thing, we are not going to be out looking for violations and trying to find people and forcing our way into houses and counting the number of people, none of that is going to happen.“ Becchina said.

Becchina said they plan to assist on these checks only in order to ensure that everyone remains peaceful, not to actually enforce the mandates.

If you have an upcoming event that violates the guidelines, health department officials urge you to submit your waiver form as early as possible. You have to submit it at least seven days before your event.