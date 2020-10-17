How popular is your Halloween costume this year? Find out with Google’s ‘Frightgeist’ tool

What are you dressing up as for Halloween?

If you’re going as a witch, a dinosaur or Harley Quinn, you’re in good company. Those are the top three top costumes in the U.S. for Halloween 2020, according to Google Trend’s “Frightgeist” tool for this year.

The Frightgeist rounds up search data to determine what the most popular Halloween costumes of the year will be- nationally and locally.

In Kansas City, Harley Quinn is the most searched costume this year.

Check out how your costume stacks up here. Or if you’re still searching for an idea, Frightgeist has a “Costume Wizard” tool that will help you come up with an idea.