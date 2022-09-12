KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Last month, the Missouri side of the Kansas City metro celebrated “816 Day” on August 16 to pay homage to city’s area code and culture.

Now it’s time for the Kansas side to celebrate with “913 Day” and celebrate all things in Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas.

People are encouraged to visit the Historical Quindaro Ruins, Downtown KCK, Central Avenue, Turner, Rosedale, Argentine and many other areas, to eat, celebrate and support the KCK community.

Many businesses in Wyandotte County will have $9.13 special sales and offerings all day long to celebrate, as well.

There will be a tour of the Quindaro Ruins at noon and at 3 p.m. To register click here.

From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. there will be an outdoor festival with vendors, entertainment, food and a Kid’s Zone at the Vernon Multipurpose Center in the Quindaro neighborhood.

The first 913 Day celebration took place just two years ago.

