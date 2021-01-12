How to get a COVID-19 vaccine in each county in the Kansas City metro

KANSAS CITY METRO — As pharmaceutical companies race to pump out COVID-19 vaccinations, municipalities across the metro are trying to figure out how to distribute their limited supplies of the Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines. Some have created surveys to help the rollout process, while others must decide internally how to distribute inoculations.

Here’s what Kansas City metro residents need to know about how to get a vaccine in their area. Local governments are sorted by state in alphabetical order. (Click here to scroll to Kansas)

Missouri

The state of Missouri has released a COVID-19 vaccination rollout plan consisting of three primary phases, with Phase 1 having sub-phases A and B. Governor Mike Parson has said the state may be finished with 1A, which consists of healthcare workers and those who live and work in long-term care facilities, by the end of January.

Parson has said the state is on track with its vaccinations, although records from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show the state on the low end in terms of percentage of the population vaccinated.

Find more information about the state’s plan on the Missouri vaccine website.

Bates County

Bates County does not have a signup for the vaccine as of Jan. 12. Officials with the county told FOX4 that the health department is still waiting for vaccine approval. They will make an announcement when they are able to start inoculations.

Caldwell County

Caldwell County is working to vaccinate people who qualify for tier 1A. It does not have a way to register for a vaccine right now.

The county’s health department says when it is ready to move to the next group of people, it will publish dates and times for vaccination clinics in the newspaper, on Facebook and put fliers in grocery stores and post offices.

Cass County

The Cass County Health Department created a survey for those who want to get the COVID-19 vaccination. The survey asks for name, age, location, demographic, medical information and more. The county will use the provided information to contact residents when it is their turn.

Clay County

Clay County Public Health has started vaccinations against COVID-19, but there is no survey or collection tool available as of Jan. 12. More information can be found on the county’s COVID-19 vaccine webpage.

Clinton County

The Clinton County Health Department says it is contacting employers directly as they vaccinate people in tier 1A. There is a questionnaire on the department’s website for anyone who is classified as 1A and still waiting to get vaccinated.

It’s expected that there will be multiple places to get a vaccine when the county moves to tier 1B. It says to stay connected to social media and TV to learn when Clinton County moves to the next phase of vaccinating people.

Henry County

FOX4 has tried to contact Henry County officials. We are waiting to hear back. Check back here in the coming days and weeks.

Independence

The City of Independence released this statement to FOX4: “The City of Independence Health Department will provide sign-up opportunities when vaccines are available. Individuals will be asked to provide basic information, much like those asked by the County, and verify they are in the appropriate phase of distribution. We do not plan a survey at this time.”

Jackson County

Jackson County officials have asked all residents to fill out a COVID-19 vaccine survey, provided by the health department. The survey asks for contact information, occupation, and pre-existing medical conditions. Officials will contact those who participate when it is their time to get inoculated.

Johnson County

Johnson County has created a public survey for those interested in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine or for those who just want updates about availability. It’s available on the county’s health department website.

Kansas City

Kansas City, Mo. officials have created an online survey for patient-facing healthcare professionals who have not yet received the vaccine. Officials told FOX4 that vaccine supply is still very limited.

The survey will ask which organization you work for, your type of practice and more.

Lafayette County

Lafayette County does not have a public signup as of Jan. 12. Officials provided FOX4 with this PDF file, last updated on Dec. 31, which states the county will provide an update as they move into the next phase of inoculation.

Platte County

The Platte County Health Department does not have a public signup as of Jan. 12, but officials told FOX4 that there is one in development. Further announcements will be made on the county’s COVID-19 vaccine webpage.

Ray County

FOX4 is working on contacting Ray County health officials. Check back here in the coming days and weeks for updates.

Kansas

Kansas has released a vaccine rollout plan that details five primary phases, starting with healthcare workers and those living and working in long-term care facilities. Other residents age 65 and older will be eligible in Phase 2.

Find more information about the state’s plan on the Kansas vaccine website.

Douglas County

Douglas County does not have an online option for vaccination as of Jan. 12. Officials told FOX4 they will make an announcement about vaccine enrollment when it is available.

Franklin County

FOX4 has tried to contact Franklin County officials. We are waiting to hear back. Check back here in the coming days and weeks.

Jefferson County

Officials with Jefferson County are encouraging residents to call the health department at 785-403-0025. They will be added to a waitlist based on rollout priority determined by state and federal officials.

Johnson County

Johnson County does not have public signup as of Jan. 12. Announcements will be made on the county’s COVID-19 vaccine webpage. Residents can sign up for the county’s newsletter there.

Leavenworth County

Leavenworth County does not have a public signup as of Jan. 12. County officials provided FOX4 with this PDF file, which details the situation at the health department and answers common questions. Officials ask that residents do not call in because there is no waitlist currently. They will provide more information as it is determined.

Linn County

FOX4 is working on contacting Linn County health officials. Check back here in the coming days and weeks for updates.

Miami County

Officials with the Miami County Health Department told FOX4 that they are still in the beginning of Phase 1 and have not started making appointments for the next phase. There is no public signup as of Jan. 1. The health department will provide further information when it is made available.

Wyandotte County

The Health Department of the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas has provided a survey for anyone interested in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. Answers will help officials determine how many residents are in population groups defined by the vaccine rollout plan. The survey requires your name, location, personal health and living information and more.