KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Another round of severe storms means another round of clean-up for communities across the Kansas City area.

Many property owners saw significant tree damage once again, just a few weeks after severe storms tore through the metro.

Here’s what various cities are planning to help homeowners get rid of storm debris:

Lenexa

Lenexa is offering both curbside pickup and weekend drop-off locations.

City crews are still catching up on areas hit hardest in the July 14 storms and will then start a second citywide pickup on Wednesday, Aug. 2.

Crews are working in assigned areas from west to east:

Aug. 1–4: Cleanup continues in areas north of 95th Street, south of 87th Street Parkway, east of Lackman Road and west of Quivira Road. (These neighborhoods were among the hardest-hit in the July 14 storm, and crews have been delayed due to extreme temperatures, ongoing storms and the sheer amount of debris.)

Cleanup continues in areas north of 95th Street, south of 87th Street Parkway, east of Lackman Road and west of Quivira Road. (These neighborhoods were among the hardest-hit in the July 14 storm, and crews have been delayed due to extreme temperatures, ongoing storms and the sheer amount of debris.) Wednesday, Aug. 2: Areas west of Kansas Highway 7

Areas west of Kansas Highway 7 Thursday, Aug. 3: Areas east of Kansas Highway 7 and west of Woodland Road

Areas east of Kansas Highway 7 and west of Woodland Road Friday, Aug. 4: Areas east of Woodland Road and west of Renner Boulevard

Areas east of Woodland Road and west of Renner Boulevard Monday, Aug. 7: Areas southeast of Interstate 35

Areas southeast of Interstate 35 Tuesday, Aug. 8: Areas east of Renner Boulevard, north of 87th Street Parkway and west of Lackman Road

Areas east of Renner Boulevard, north of 87th Street Parkway and west of Lackman Road Wednesday, Aug. 9: Areas east of Lackman Road, north of 87th Street Parkway and west of Pflumm Road

Areas east of Lackman Road, north of 87th Street Parkway and west of Pflumm Road Thursday, Aug. 10: Areas east of Pflumm Road and north of Interstate 35

Residents should not put their storm debris in any type of container and should not include any other yard waste like leaves. City crews will not go on driveways or private property, so make sure debris is placed on public right-of-way.

The Lenexa Municipal Services Service Center, located at 7700 Cottonwood St., will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5, and Sunday, Aug. 6, for debris drop-off. This is only open to Lenexa residents with ID.

Shawnee

Shawnee officials are reopening their storm debris drop-off site at Johnson Drive and Renner Road from Tuesday, Aug. 1, through Friday, Aug. 4, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Overland Park

Overland Park leaders said there isn’t a debris drop-off planned at this time. However, the city is monitoring the circumstances, and additional storm debris drop-off dates may be considered at a later time.

Roeland Park

Residents who had large limbs come down during Sunday night’s storm can call City Hall at 913-722-2600, and crews will assist on a case-by-case basis.

The city said any residents with smaller branches, sticks and twigs should utilize the weekly yard pick-up services provided by GFL. All limbs need to be less than 4 feet in length and weigh less than 50 pounds bundled.

Kansas City, Kansas

Wyandotte County has extended operation for its Recycling and Yard Waste Center this week, from Tuesday, Aug. 1 though Sunday, Aug. 6. The center will be open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visitors must show proof of residency.

Stumps and logs larger than 12 inches in diameter and items over 4 feet long cannot be accepted.

Kansas City, Missouri

The city’s three drop off sites will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Those sites are at the following areas:

11660 North Main

1815 North Chouteau Trafficway

10301 Raytown Road

Proof of Kansas City, Missouri, residency is required.

FOX4 will update this story if any other cities in the Kansas City area announce storm debris clean-up.