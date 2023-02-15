KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A sea of red is growing in downtown Kansas City as thousands of Chiefs fans make their way toward Grand Boulevard and Union Station.

Organizers for the Chiefs 2023 Super Bowl parade and rally are urging parents to make a plan and set a meetup location in case they become separated from their children.

Make sure kids have contact information for their parents or guardians with them. Officials even recommend parents take a photo of their children in case they need to identify what they’re wearing and look like.

Anyone who becomes separated from their group should locate a police officer. Any missing people or children will be taken to a reunification site:

UMB Bank, 928 Grand Blvd.

KCPD Headquarters, 1125 Locust St.

T-Mobile Center Concourse, 14th & Grand

Resurrection Downtown, 1601 Grand Blvd.

UMB Bank, 1800 Grand Blvd.

Blue Cross & Blue Shield, west entrance, 2301 Main St.

Lunchland at Crown Center, third level, 2475 Grand Blvd.

The Chiefs’ Championship Parade will begin at noon Wednesday and travel from the River Market down Grand Boulevard. Once the parade ends, the party will continue with a rally at Union Station around 1:45 p.m.

