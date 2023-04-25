KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three NFL Draft Prospects have a little more work to do before heading to the NFL

Projected first round picks Bryce Young (Alabama), Bijan Robinson (Texas), and CJ Stroud (Ohio State) will man the counter and drive-thru at Raising Cane’s in Westport Tuesday evening.

The Caniacs’ shift starts at 7 p.m. They will be at the restaurant for an hour. Fans hoping to meet the college football stars should plan on arriving early and expect a large turnout at the restaurant.

Fans can also meet Bijan Robinson at the Verizon Store on Northwest Barry Road Wednesday afternoon. The Texas running back is scheduled to be at the store from 2 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.