Here’s how to order a pumpkin pie frappuccino from Starbucks

While plenty of people are familiar with the famed Pumpkin Spice Latte from Starbucks, there’s another “secret” fall drink stirring up a buzz on social media.

If you haven’t had enough pumpkin in your life in 2020, you may want to try the pumpkin pie Frappucino.

Since it’s on the “secret menu,” your barista may not know how to whip it up. If that happens, start by ordering a grande pumpkin creme Frap. To ensure it’s extra rich, ask for heavy cream. Then request the barista to add cinnamon dolce syrup and cinnamon powder.

And of course to make it taste like a real pie — ask your barista to top it with whipped cream and cinnamon dolce sprinkles.

According to Totally the Bomb, it’s like enjoying a pumpkin pie through a straw.

And if you can’t get enough of the fall drinks, there are plenty of options out there — like Harry Potter’s Pumpkin Juice (no, we aren’t making up that title). Check out this secret drink list.