How to report a pothole in every city in the Kansas City metro

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Kansas City Metro thawed out after being trapped in a deep freeze for what seemed like weeks. As the temperatures climb, there’s a new problem popping up around town.

Crews are out filling potholes. Here’s how to report the potholes you see, depending on where you live.

STATES

If a pothole is on a highway or ramp to a highway, it’s likely the responsibility of the state.

COUNTIES

If a pothole is on a county highway or road, it’s up to the county to fix the problem. This is how to contact the people responsible for repairs in the county where you live.

Missouri

Kansas

  • Atchison Co. – (785) 486-2142
  • Brown Co. – (785) 486-2142
  • Doniphan Co. – (785) 486-2142
  • Douglas Co. – (785) 528-3128
  • Jefferson Co. – (785) 296-2291
  • Johnson Co. — 913-715-8300
  • Lyon Co. – (785) 528-3128
  • Marshall Co. – (785) 456-2353
  • Nemaha Co. – (785) 486-2142
  • Osage Co. – (785) 528-3128
  • Pottawatomie Co. – (785) 456-2353
  • Riley Co. – (785) 456-2353
  • Shawnee Co. – (785) 296-2291
  • Wabaunsee Co. – (785) 528-3128
  • Wyandotte Co. — Call 311

CITIES

If the pothole is in your neighborhood, it’s likely the responsibility of your city.

Missouri

Kansas

Download the FOX4KC news apps:  iPhone and Android

Share this story

Popular

Latest

More News