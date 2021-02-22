How to report a pothole in every city in the Kansas City metro

The Kansas City Metro thawed out after being trapped in a deep freeze for what seemed like weeks. As the temperatures climb, there’s a new problem popping up around town.

Crews are out filling potholes. Here’s how to report the potholes you see, depending on where you live.

STATES

If a pothole is on a highway or ramp to a highway, it’s likely the responsibility of the state.

Missouri Department of Transportation Call MoDOT’s Customer Service Center 24/7 at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636) Use the Report a Road Concern form on the web Use your cell phone or tablet to complete a form at modot.org/roadconcern

Kansas Department of Transportation Use the online pothole reporting form



COUNTIES

If a pothole is on a county highway or road, it’s up to the county to fix the problem. This is how to contact the people responsible for repairs in the county where you live.

Missouri

Cass Co. — 816-380-8360

Clay Co. — (816) 792-7606

Jackson Co. – (816) 296-2291 Or report the pothole online using an online form

Platte Co. — (816) 858-2223

Ray Co. — (816) 776-4503

Kansas

Atchison Co. – (785) 486-2142

Brown Co. – (785) 486-2142

Doniphan Co. – (785) 486-2142

Douglas Co. – (785) 528-3128

Jefferson Co. – (785) 296-2291

Johnson Co. — 913-715-8300 Request service online

Lyon Co. – (785) 528-3128

Marshall Co. – (785) 456-2353

Nemaha Co. – (785) 486-2142

Osage Co. – (785) 528-3128

Pottawatomie Co. – (785) 456-2353

Riley Co. – (785) 456-2353

Shawnee Co. – (785) 296-2291

Wabaunsee Co. – (785) 528-3128

Wyandotte Co. — Call 311

CITIES

If the pothole is in your neighborhood, it’s likely the responsibility of your city.

Missouri

Kansas

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android