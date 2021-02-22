How to report a pothole in every city in the Kansas City metro

The Kansas City Metro thawed out after being trapped in a deep freeze for what seemed like weeks. As the temperatures climb, there’s a new problem popping up around town.
Crews are out filling potholes. Here’s how to report the potholes you see, depending on where you live.
STATES
If a pothole is on a highway or ramp to a highway, it’s likely the responsibility of the state.
- Missouri Department of Transportation
- Call MoDOT’s Customer Service Center 24/7 at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636)
- Use the Report a Road Concern form on the web
- Use your cell phone or tablet to complete a form at modot.org/roadconcern
- Kansas Department of Transportation
- Use the online pothole reporting form
COUNTIES
If a pothole is on a county highway or road, it’s up to the county to fix the problem. This is how to contact the people responsible for repairs in the county where you live.
Missouri
- Cass Co. — 816-380-8360
- Clay Co. — (816) 792-7606
- Jackson Co. – (816) 296-2291
- Platte Co. — (816) 858-2223
- Ray Co. — (816) 776-4503
Kansas
- Atchison Co. – (785) 486-2142
- Brown Co. – (785) 486-2142
- Doniphan Co. – (785) 486-2142
- Douglas Co. – (785) 528-3128
- Jefferson Co. – (785) 296-2291
- Johnson Co. — 913-715-8300
- Lyon Co. – (785) 528-3128
- Marshall Co. – (785) 456-2353
- Nemaha Co. – (785) 486-2142
- Osage Co. – (785) 528-3128
- Pottawatomie Co. – (785) 456-2353
- Riley Co. – (785) 456-2353
- Shawnee Co. – (785) 296-2291
- Wabaunsee Co. – (785) 528-3128
- Wyandotte Co. — Call 311
CITIES
If the pothole is in your neighborhood, it’s likely the responsibility of your city.
Missouri
- Belton
- Call the Street Maintenance Division at (816) 331-9455
- Blue Springs
- Report Online
- Call the Pothole Hotline at 816-228-0291
- Excelsior Springs
- Call (816) 630-0755
- Gladstone
- Grain Valley
- Grandview
- Call (816) 316-4856
- Email location of pothole
- Harrisonville
- Independence
- Call (816) 325-7624
- Report online
- Kansas City
- Call 311
- Report online
- Lee’s Summit
- Call Public Works at (816) 969-1800
- Report using LS Connect
- Email Public Works
- Liberty
- North Kansas City
- Call (816) 274-6000
- Report online
- Parkville
- Call City Hall (816) 741-7676
- Parkville City Limits in Thousand Oaks
- Contact the Parkville Special Road District at (816) 891-9044
- Pleasant Valley
- Call the Street Department at (816) 781-6282
- Raymore
- Call the Pothole Hotline at 816-331-2377 with the location
- Report online
- Raytown
- Riverside
- Call Public Works at (816) 741-3908
- Smithville
- Sugar Creek
- Call (816) 252-4413
- Weatherby Lake
Kansas
- Fairway
- Call Public Works at (913) 722-2822
- Kansas City, Kan. and other cities in the Unified Government
- Call 311
- Lansing
- Leavenworth
- Leawood
- Call (913) 681-6902
- Report online
- Lenexa
- Report online
- Call (913) 477-7880
- Send email with location of pothole
- Merriam
- Report using the Citizen Request Tracker
- Mission
- Mission Hills
- Olathe
- Submit location and photos through OlatheConnect or OlatheConnect App
- Call (913) 971-9311
- Overland Park
- Prairie Village
- Report online
- Call 913-385-4647
- Roeland Park
- Shawnee
- Westwood
- Call Public Works (913) 432-1550