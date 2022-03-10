SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Experts attribute the sudden spike in gas prices to uncertainty in the global oil market following the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the U.S. decision to ban Russian oil imports.

The high prices in the gas and oil market are expected to continue until the oil market figures out how to balance the loss of Russian energy.

The statewide gas price average in Missouri is $3.85, according to the AAA Missouri Weekend Gas Watch.

That price is 45 cents more compared to this day last week and is $1.26 more per gallon compared to this day last year.

According to AAA, St. Louis drivers are paying the most on average at $3.99 while drivers in Joplin are paying the least at $3.73 per gallon. The national average of regular unleaded is $4.32. In Springfield, the average gas price is $3.77.

“Gas prices are climbing at a weekly pace we’ve never seen before, nearing records set in 2008 across the state,” said Springfield AAA Spokesperson Nick Chabarria. “Prices are anticipated to keep rising due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the impact it’s causing on crude oil prices.”

Drivers in Missouri are paying the 2nd lowest gas price average in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com. Currently, California has the most expensive retail fuel prices with drivers paying an average of $5.69 per gallon.

Tips to save money on fuel:

Slow down and drive the speed limit. Higher speeds results in more aerodynamic drag.

Avoid “Jackrabbit” starts and hard accelerations.

Use cruise control on the highway to help maintain a constant speed and save fuel. However, never use cruise control on slippery roads.

Minimize use of air conditioning.

Avoid extended idling to warm up the engine.

Make sure your tires are properly maintained and inflated to the correct level.

When approaching a red light or stop sign, take your foot off the gas early and allow you car to coast down to a slower speed until it is time to brake.