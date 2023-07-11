KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Attention all bargain shoppers, Amazon Prime Day, the two-day summer sales event is here, and experts are warning customers to beware of scammers.

Scammers targeting online shoppers is not something new, but they increase when big online sales come around like Prime Day.

According to the Federal Trade Commission, Amazon was the most impersonated business in 2021. Consumers have reported losing around $8.8 billion to fraud last year. That’s a 30% jump from 2021.

The scams can look a like websites, too good to be true social media ads and unsolicated emails or calls.

The scammers might say something is wrong with your membership and ask for your payment or login information. Experts said Amazon would never ask for that information.

If you are shopping Prime Day deals, make sure you are only buying through the official Amazon website or Amazon app. Also, do not click any links that look suspicious.

Everyone loves a good deal – but experts said don’t ignore any red flags so that you don’t fall victim to a scam during this year’s sale.