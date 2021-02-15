How to stay warm without power or heat

Staying warm during rolling blackouts is much easier said than done, but there are a few easy things you can do to keep your home as warm as possible until the heat is restored.

Close your blinds and curtains to prevent warm air from escaping around your window

Close vents and doors in rooms you aren’t using, unless they’re bathrooms or your kitchen. You don’t want pipes to freeze

Stuff towels or blankets in front of your doors to prevent warm air from escaping outside

Layer your clothing and break out the blankets

Leave your home and go to a warming center or public building, but keep in mind they may also have rolling blackouts

There are certain things you don’t want to do because they can be dangerous.

Don’t light a bunch of candles. They can be knocked over and can become a fire hazard.

Don’t try to heat your home with your oven. An unattended oven can be a fire hazard or even a carbon monoxide risk to everyone in your home.

Don’t sit in the garage with a running car to get warm. It also can create a carbon monoxide risk.

Don’t bring a grill, smoker, chiminea, or burn barrel inside for heat. Each one causes fire risks and can also carbon monoxide dangers.