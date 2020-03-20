How to support local nonprofits working to help families affected by the coronavirus outbreak

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With many adults out of work and children out of school, metro nonprofits need support now more than ever so they can help local families.

Here’s how some local nonprofits are still helping the community during the coronavirus pandemic and how you can help, too.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Kansas City

Local Boys & Girls Clubs are currently closed to comply with CDC and local government recommendations. But they’re still offering some services to the children they serve.

Clubs are offering lunches daily from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and, starting next week, they’ll be offering breakfast, too, from 8-9:30 a.m. Members can also take their meals to-go or work with staff to get them delivered, if needed.

Staff have also created a library of creative resources for kids to take home and are checking in with the children by phone regularly.

But Kansas City’s Boys & Girls Clubs still need help to support local kids. Anyone who would like to donate can visit this site.

The Salvation Army

Salvation Army is prepared to support local families in need in many ways, including emergency assistance for things like housing, rent and other bills.

Local corps are making slight changes as the country deals with the coronavirus outbreak, however.

Emergency assistance is by appointment only. The food pantry is creating pre-packaged boxes, so recipients can just pull up, and a staff member will put it in their car.

The Salvation Army’s Honk ‘n’ Holler truck is also going out three nights a week, providing meals to homeless people in Kansas City.

The nonprofit says in both the short- and long-term they need donations to help purchase food for the food pantry and provide emergency assistance — and keep doing so.

If you’d like to donate to The Salvation Army of Kansas & Western Missouri, visit this link.

American Red Cross

The Red Cross says even as schools and businesses close and people stay home, emergencies don’t stop.

The nonprofit is still working to collect blood for hospital patients in need, prepare for disasters of all sizes and more.

The Red Cross’ sixth annual giving day is March 25, but they’re urging everyone not to wait until then. You can donate to the American Red Cross here or schedule to donate blood here.