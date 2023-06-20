KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City leaders want community input on possibly changing the name of Troost Avenue.

Last month, council members voted to create a webpage to collect feedback from the residents and businesses on the 10-mile stretch of road.

“The dividing red line that Troost represents, I think it’s long overdue for us to look at how we can move beyond that,” Fifth District Councilwoman Ryana Parks-Shaw previously said.

After the council’s vote, the city manager’s office was tasked with creating the site where people can share their opinions. Less than a month later, the site is now live.

Kansas City residents, business owners and property owners can share their input on renaming Troost Avenue here.

A city spokesperson said the more information they gather from the community, the more it will help the council in their decision.

After collecting feedback on the potential name change, the city will put together a report on how people feel about the issue.

Ruby Jean’s Juicery owner Chris Goode has led the push to rename the street. He proposes “Truth Avenue” like the mural on his building.

Regardless, Goode said it’s time to take down the name of a slaveowner. Troost Avenue is currently named for Dr. Benoist Troost, an 18th Century slaveowner and physician in Kansas City.

“We as a city are complicit at this point because we’ve now allowed this honoring to maintain itself over decades,” Goode previously said.