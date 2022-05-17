KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Thousands of high school seniors will celebrate milestones Tuesday evening as they graduate.

Families and school districts are both keeping their eyes on the radar to determine if rain or storms will damper their ceremonies and celebrations.

Some metro districts said graduation will take place rain or shine, while another has a backup plan in place, just in case it’s needed.

Kansas City Public Schools

Kansas City Public Schools said it’s watching the forecast Tuesday, but at this point graduation ceremonies for Central High School and Lincoln College Prep are expected to take place as scheduled rain or shine.

Central High School

Tuesday, 4 p.m.

UMKC

Lincoln College Prep Academy

Tuesday, 7 p.m.

UMKC

North Kansas City School District

Graduation for Staley High School is inside, so the district isn’t worried about the rain. Families may want to keep an eye on FOX4 News and our app to see if they need to leave early for the ceremony to avoid running from the parking lot to the arena in the rain.

Staley High School

Tuesday, 6:30 p.m.

Hy-Vee Arena

Livestream (Link goes live at 6 p.m. on May 17)

Shawnee Mission School District

Shawnee Mission School District has backup plans in place for graduation ceremonies at two of its high schools Tuesday evening.

Ceremonies will be moved inside if the forecast looks like it will impact the ceremonies. If that happens the number of guests for each student will be limited.

The school district said it expects to make the decision by 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Shawnee Mission East High School

Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Shawnee Mission School District Stadium, North Location

Livestream

Shawnee Mission South

Tuesday, 8 p.m.

Shawnee Mission School District Stadium, South Location

Livestream

