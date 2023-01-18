LEE’s SUMMIT, Mo. — There’s something missing this winter — snow.

The year 2023 marks our third warmest January dating back to the 1800’s. So far, it’s leaving Kansas City area road crews without much to clean up.

Without as much snowfall, duties for public works crews across the Kansas City metro have changed a little.

Through Wednesday, weather totals indicate the metro is 6.5 inches behind our average snow totals for a winter, which is 18.2 inches.

At MoDOT in Lee’s Summit, engineer Matt Killion and his agency budget $51 million each year for snow removal across Missouri. This light snow season is on trash to save some money on supplies for next year for MoDOT. Also, road crews won’t need extra payroll to dig out from weekend weather events.

“We always have the same amount of work to do no matter our staffing levels,” Killon said. “We don’t have to pay folks as much if they’re doing other routine activities and they’re just working eight hours per day during the work as opposed to a storm on the weekend where they’re working 12 hours.”

Killion said the savings are hard to tally until later in the year. The easier snow demand frees his crew to remove debris and brush from roadsides, among other tasks.

Across the state line, Overland Park’s Department of Public Works budgets $560,000 each year for the city’s snow removal plan. Josh Welge, a maintenance manager in that division, staffed eight snow events last year.

So far this winter, it’s been only one event that required snowplows. HIs department also stands to save money. His drivers also repair potholes and damaged roads and sidewalks.

“Usually, the cold prohibits how efficient we are in doing it. When we aren’t doing it, we’re able to get to those requests and complaints and routine repair type stuff a lot better this season,” Welge said.

Warm weather has had a lot to do with the lack of snow. The FOX4 Weather Team reports so far for the month of January has been eight degrees warmer than December was. Public works officials are quick to remind us it probably won’t end that way, and winter isn’t over by a longshot.