KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Homeowners in Wyandotte County, Kansas can expect to see appraised values of their property in the mail in the coming weeks.

The Unified Government of Wyandotte County and KCK announced Monday that appraised property values will be mailed out Thursday, March 9. The county’s Property Search site will also go live on Thursday with the 2023 valuations as well.

Values overall will be increasing based on market trends in 2022, according to the UG. The Appraiser’s Office is required to value property at a fair market value as of January 1 of each year with exception of agricultural land, which is valued by its agricultural use.

The UG said property owners that think the appraised value is more or less than they would reasonably get or if they sold property, or if there are inconsistencies in the data, they are encouraged to file an appeal.

Property owners have until April 10 to file an informal appeal from the appraisal notice.

The UG said its Appraiser’s Office will work with property owners to set an informal appeal hearing by May 15, 2023 and mail results of the appeal by May 20.

Property owners can also attend four upcoming open house events with the Wyandotte County Appraiser’s Office to ask questions, learn about the appraisal process and how the appeal process may work for them.

Saturday, March 11, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Eisenhower Community Center

Tuesday, March 14, 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Beatrice L. Lee Community Center

Wednesday, March 15, 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the George Meyn Center

Saturday, March 18, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Joe E. Amayo Argentine Community Center

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

According to a Wyandotte County 2023 tax year market study, the “analysis of the residential real estate market by the Appraiser’s Office concludes that all market areas are increasing in value. Average and median sale price and sale price per square foot indicators were reviewed, along with statistical model indicators, to determine overall average value trends in each market area. High demand, and low supply continue to drive demand for residential property within Wyandotte County. These factors have led to an increase of sales prices and subsequently an increase in market values. A study of the residential market indicates a median inflationary trend of 20% over the course of 2022. As the trend stated previously is a median value, some areas within the county will see larger or smaller increases. Values on specific residential properties may not follow the overall trend due to changes in market conditions in specific market areas, changes to the property, and corrections to descriptive information.”