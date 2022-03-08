KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Wyandotte County residents once again have the opportunity to get rid of unwanted bulky trash items like mattresses and appliances, for free.

The WyCo Dumpster Days event will take place next week on Friday, March 18, and Saturday, March 19, in the parking lot at 424 Minnesota Ave. in Kansas City, Kansas from 8 a.m. to noon.

Those going are being asked to enter the disposal line by way of State Avenue heading east. Visitors are asked to not block traffic while waiting to unload items.

Visitors will need to show proof of Wyandotte County residency with something displaying their name and address, like a driver’s license or utility bill.

Most household items are accepted for Dumpster Days, according to the Unified Government of Wyandotte County/KCK, including electronics recycling, mattresses, furniture, refrigerators, appliances, fixtures and televisions or monitors.

There is a disposal fee for certain electronic items. CRT Computer Screens are $10, LCD/Flat Screen TVs are $20, and CRT TVs are $40. Cash only and exact change is required.

Some items that are not included are all household hazardous waste, paint, yard waste, batteries, storm debris, food waste, tires, construction demolition material, fencing, any item from businesses, nonprofits, or other commercial entities.

Those going are responsible for unloading and disposing of their items in the available dumpster. Public Works team members will be on hand to help with especially bulky items in some cases.