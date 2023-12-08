KANSAS CITY, Mo. — How does 40-50 days of vacation sound? It’s possible in 2024 if you’re strategic with your time off.

Even if you only get 10-15 paid days off, you can make the most of it for more relaxation, travel or family time.

John Liang, who goes by JohnsFinanceTips on TikTok, lays out exactly how you can do it — and he’s not the only one researching all the best PTO times.

It’s important to note that you’re not actually getting more paid days off from your employer by following any of this advice. You’re simply taking advantage of long weekends and holidays to get optimum time away from work.

And of course, these recommendations are contingent upon working a traditional Monday through Friday schedule and getting these holidays off. Not everyone works weekdays, and not every employer observes days like Presidents Day.

But if you do, here are some PTO suggestions to help fill 2024 with extended vacations.

January

First, you can start the year off on a good note with a four-day weekend. Use one day of PTO on Jan. 2 for a four-day weekend from Dec. 30 through Jan. 2.

In a similar scenario, Liang notes you can take off Jan. 16, the day after Martin Luther King Jr. Day. You could also take off Jan. 12. Either way, it only uses one day of vacation time, but gives you a four-day weekend.

Make sure to put these time-off requests in soon since the new year is quickly approaching.

February

With Presidents Day also on a Monday, it’s another chance to extend your weekend.

Take the Friday before the holiday, Feb. 16, or the Tuesday after, Feb. 20, for a nice four-day weekend.

May

You’ll have to wait a few months before there’s another maximized vacation time. But when Memorial Day arrives, the popular holiday weekend is perfect time to take advantage.

Liang recommends taking one day of PTO on May 24 for a four-day weekend.

June

To celebrate Juneteenth, take two days off before the new federal holiday, June 17-18, and then two days off after, June 20-21.

Those four days of PTO will result in nine consecutive days off work, perfect for a long vacation or plenty of time for all your Juneteenth festivities.

July

With the Fourth of July falling on a Thursday this year, it seems like a no-brainer to use a vacation day on July 5.

That one day of paid time off will get you a five-day weekend.

September

With another Monday holiday, Liang recommends once again taking a day of PTO to get a four-day weekend.

You could take a day off on Friday, Aug. 30 or Tuesday, Sept. 3 to enjoy the long weekend.

October

You don’t have to use any time off to potentially enjoy a three-day weekend in October.

If you’re employer recognizes Columbus Day or Indigenous Peoples’ Day, you’ll get Monday, Oct. 14, off for a long weekend.

November

In the first half of the month, we’ll recognize Veterans Day on Nov. 11. It’s on a Monday this year, which will result in a three-day weekend — no PTO time needed.

Save that vacation time for another November holiday: Thanksgiving.

Take the day after Thanksgiving — Friday, Nov. 29 — off so you can enjoy a four-day weekend with family.

December

Finally, Christmas this year is on a Wednesday, so if you need some time off before or after the holiday, Liang recommends taking Dec. 23-24 and Dec. 26-27 for four days of PTO.

That will work out to nine consecutive days away from work, a great way to wrap up the year.

If you took all these recommendations, that would be 15 paid days off work — but you’d have seven long weekends and still get two full weeks off.

Including holidays, weekends and vacation days, you’d get over 45