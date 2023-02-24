KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City is one step closer to creating a new park atop Interstate 670.

Last spring city leaders unveiled plans to create a new five acre park to be built over I-670, bridging downtown and the Crossroads District.

Friday H&R Block announced it will contribute $10 million to the South Loop Link project. The latest contribution, paired with the $28.6 million allocation from the Missouri Department of Transportation and a $5million private pledge from Loews Hotels & Co., put’s the city roughly one-fifth of the way towards its fundraising goal for the park.

The original cost of the South Loop Link was estimated at $160 million. City officials now estimate the project will cost $200 million to complete.

The lid over I-670 will stretch from Wyandotte Street to Grand Boulevard and could feature variety of amenities including playgrounds, dog parks and amphitheater space.

“It’s healing the blight created by the I-670 gluch; reducing air and noise pollution, water pollution. It’s reconnecting two neighborhoods and communities that were torn apart by the building of I-670. We’re basically reweaving the urban fabric with this project,” Bill Dietrich, President and CEO of the Downtown Council, said.

The city will host a town hall meeting for the South Loop Link project on Tuesday, March 7 at the Kirk Family YMCA at 222 W 11th St. No completion date has been announced for the new park, but the project team hopes to open the South Loop Link ahead of the 2026 World Cup.