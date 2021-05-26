HUD Secretary Fudge enjoys true taste of Kansas City during visit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The tradition of treating out-of-towners to Kansas City barbecue continued Wednesday afternoon.

Mayor Quinton Lucas tweeted a picture with Rep. Emanuel Cleaver and HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge while eating at Gates BBQ.

Glad to welcome @SecFudge to Gates BBQ today, giving her a good taste of Kansas City at the recommendation of Rep. Cleaver. More on our housing and community development meetings and our work to rebuild our communities and rebuild lives in later updates today. pic.twitter.com/4nidLV4Mp5 — Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) May 26, 2021

Gates, and other barbecue restaurants, have served presidents, athletes and movie stars when they’ve visited Kansas City over the decades.

Lucas said they chose Gates at Rep. Cleaver’s suggestion.

Secretary Fudge visited the city’s Jazz District to push for President Joe Biden’s $1.7 trillion infrastructure spending plan.

Fudge is concerned about the national debate over whether housing should be considered infrastructure.

The secretary joined allies in U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver and Mayor Quinton Lucas to call for housing to be included as infrastructure in the bill currently being debated by Congress.

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android