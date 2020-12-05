‘Huge need’: 4,200+ tech jobs open in Kansas City, staffing firm says

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The search for tech talent is in high gear, said Harley Lippman, founder and CEO of New York-based tech staffing firm Genesis10, which has offices in Lenexa and Overland Park.

“It’s stronger than this time last year,” he said.

For every Java developer, there are four job postings, and for every .NET developer, there are 10 job postings in the Kansas City market, Lippman said. As of this month, the Kansas City region had more than 4,200 open tech jobs, KC Tech Council President Ryan Weber said during a previous interview.

In Kansas City, there’s a “huge need” for tech talent.

“There’s a shortage of good tech talent there,” Lippman said.

Genesis10 is helping to fill the talent pipeline with its Kansas City delivery center, a site where Genesis10 employees can work on tech projects for clients and fulfill other tech needs.