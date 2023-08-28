KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Human remains found by mushroom hunters earlier this year have been identified as a Kansas City man who was first reported missing in 2020.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the remains were found on private property back in April in rural Daviess County, northeast of the Kansas City metro.

On Monday, MSHP identified the remains as Skylar Ware, who was first reported missing by the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department on May 10, 2020. He was 26-years-old at the time.

At the time of his disappearance, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said Ware was possibly with someone named Chris in the Blue Springs area, sometime in early to mid June of 2020, and that foul play was suspected.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is conducting the investigation.

Anyone with information can call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.