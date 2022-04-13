CLINTON COUNTY, Mo. — The Clinton County coroner and Sheriff’s office found human remains on a farm outside of Gower Missouri.

Cameron Police Department and the Missouri Highway Patrol are assisting with the investigation.

Investigators said the remains were taken to the forensics lab where an autopsy will help determine the identity and if foul play was involved.

It’s unclear on the gender at this time.

FOX4 will keep you updated when more information becomes available.

