HARRISONVILLE, Mo. — Harrisonville police are investigating after possible human skeletal remains were discovered Tuesday.

Police said they were called just before 5 p.m. Tuesday to the area of Industrial Boulevard and Commercial Street. Police said they received a witness report about remains in the area.

Investigators set a perimeter, and Harrisonville police called the Missouri State Highway Patrol and Frontier Forensics Midwest to assist.

Officials did not release any information about the identity of the remains.

Harrisonville police said they are still investigating and do not have any further information to release at this time.

FOX4 will update this story as we learn more.

