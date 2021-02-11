Human remains found in rural Clay County lead to homicide investigation

CLAY COUNTY, Mo. — A homicide investigation is underway after human remains were discovered in rural Clay County Thursday.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said the remains were discovered near Cameron Road and Easley Road, north of 210 Highway.

The identity of the victim, including gender, age and ethnicity is unknown at this time.

The sheriff’s office said it does not appear that the homicide happened very recently.

Investigators are continuing to process the scene for additional evidence.

The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department and Platte County Sheriff’s Office are assisting with the investigation.