LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Douglas County, Kansas Sheriff’s Office has identified the human remains recovered southeast of Lawrence back in January.

The sheriff’s office identified the remains as 47-year-old Guy Wayne Collins, who had been listed as a missing adult since July 9, 2021.

Deputies on Friday received a lab report from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation that stated DNA analysis confirmed the identity of the remains recovered Jan. 31 in the 1700 block of N. 1250 Road.

The sheriff’s office said Collins was released from custody in the Douglas County jail on July 6, 2021, after he posted bond and his family had contacted the sheriff’s office on July 8, 2021, when they learned of his release but had no contact with him. The sheriff’s office then asked for the public’s help in locating Collins.

On Jan. 31, 2022, two residents noticed remains near a creek and alerted the sheriff’s office. Responding deputies and detectives confirmed the remains were human and they searched the area and located additional bones near the water.

At this time, no foul play is suspected in his death.

