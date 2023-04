KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Human remains discovered in February have been identified as those of a 29-year-old Kansas City woman, who hasn’t been seen since April of 2017.

Kansas City police say Jamie Toliver was last seen April 14, 2017.

Her remains were located on February 19, 2023 in the area of Gladstone Boulevard and North Belmont Boulevard.

At this time police said this is being investigated as a death investigation and not a homicide.

A cause of death is not known at this time.