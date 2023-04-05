KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police say human remains found this past weekend have been identified as a 22-year-old woman who was last seen in Kansas City, Missouri in May of 2022.

On Saturday, April 1, Kansas City police officers responded to the area of 95th and Blue River Road in regard to a discovery of human remains.

When officers arrived on seen they found what they believed to have been skeletal and human remains.

Abbi Schaeffer was last seen on May 25, 2022. She was reported missing by police on June 2, 2022.

An image provided by the Kansas City Police Department shows a screen capture of actual footage before Schaeffer went missing.

At this time police said this is a death investigation and will be coordinated with the medical examiner’s office who will determine the cause of death.