Hundreds of people have taken Kansas up on free offer to isolate at COVID-19 shelters and hotels

TOPEKA, Kan. — Hundreds of Kansans have taken advantage of an option to isolate or quarantine away from family.

The Kansas Department of Emergency Management said there are eight shelter sites open across the state. They’ve been open for months and the state said there are no plans to close the shelters at this time.

The shelters provide an option for people who’ve either been exposed to or tested positive for coronavirus and can’t isolate at home for a number of reasons.

The shelters are set up at hotels and other locations across the state, including locations in Gardner, Kansas City, Kansas, and Leavenworth.

If you have COVID-19 or have been exposed & can't isolate/quarantine, 8 free shelter sites are still available across KS.

Locations include – Dodge City, Emporia, Gardner, Kansas City, Lawrence, Leavenworth, Liberal and Salina. Contact local health departments for additional info pic.twitter.com/y0bzR9hmgj — KDEM (@KansasEmergency) April 26, 2021

The state said it booked a total of 20,877 nights at its eight shelter locations as of April 26, 2021. Half of those stays, or more than 11,000 nights, took place at locations in Johnson, Wyandotte, and Leavenworth counties.

If you think you’ve been exposed to COVID-19 and need to be tested many retail pharmacies can administer a test. You can also schedule a test in Johnson County and also in Wyandotte County.

Contact your county health department if you’ve been exposed or diagnosed with COVID-19, and need information about staying at one of the shelters.