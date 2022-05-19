EUDORA, Kan. — The Eudora community is coming together to remember a 10-year-old girl .

Brooklyn Brouhard was killed in a hit-and-run crash Saturday. Her grandfather was seriously injured while they were on his motorcycle.

A driver hit them on a Kansas Highway 10 off ramp.

Hundreds came out Thursday to remember the little girl’s life and help raise money for the family.

The suspect driver has not been arrested. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Department said they are still looking for the driver.

“I’m very angry. Very angry. I’m hoping that they’ll see this and see how bad it has impacted the community and maybe come forward and turn themselves in. Do the right thing,” said vigil organizer Loretta Nottingham.

One of Brooklyn’s best friends said it’s unbelievable she’s gone.

Others tell FOX4 it’s unbelievable the driver has not turned themselves in.

The age of 10 is too early to say goodbye.

Family, friends and strangers want Brooklyn’s family to know they support them.

“We want them to feel the love,” said David Rinke. “That we care. Very much. We care. They’re in our hearts.”

Laikyn Perez sat across from Brooklyn in school. She said she was one of her best friends.

It’s a relief to know that I’m not the only one grieving,” she said. “I’d tell her I miss you so much and I just wish I could talk to you forever, because I just miss her a lot.”

Seventy motorcycles showed up in force to remember Brooklyn.

“Hopefully we can raise money to help these people,” Rinke said. “I know it won’t take the pain away but anything. Anything at all.”

The money and support can’t bring her back and the community said what they need now is justice.

“I hope whoever is responsible for this will see it, come forward and understand we know he can’t bring Brooklyn back but maybe he can give some peace to her family,” Nottingham said.

If you have any information who may have been driving the van that hit Brooklyn and her grandfather, you are asked to call the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department at (785) 843-0250.

If you want to know how to help the family, click here.

