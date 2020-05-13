Hundreds gather to pay final respects to Overland Park Officer Mike Mosher

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Hundreds of police officers Wednesday paid their respects to Overland Park Police Officer Mike Mosher, who was killed in a shooting on May 3.

Overland Park police officers wore black masks with a blue stripe on them as the seating was separated to provide physical distancing.

Mosher’s daughter, Tyler, said her father’s election as Fraternal Order of Police president was a highlight of his career.

His best friend, his pastor and his father all spoke about how the 37-year-old man took pride in serving others.

“He helped all those in need,” said his father, Scott Mosher. “He would never leave anyone behind. He loved. Some people sacrifice a little, some sacrifice a lot. Some sacrifice all. He gave all.”

Following the service, the funeral procession included a riderless horse, glass case hearse, honor guard, bagpipers and police motorcycles.

Many gathered along the procession route to honor Mosher.

At the Johnson County Funeral Chapel the Kansas Highway Patrol said goodbye with a 21-gun salute and a police helicopter flyover in a private ceremony for family and friends only.