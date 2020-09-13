Hundreds gather to raise money for scholarship fund honoring fallen KC firefighter

Lenexa KS– Hundreds came together Saturday to raise money for scholarships – and to remember a fallen hero.

On October 12, 2015, Firefighter John Mesh answered his last alarm. He died from injuries he received responding to a building fire that was intentionally set.

Following his death, John’s brother, Jim, set up the John V. Mesh Memorial Scholarship.

“The reason for this charity is that some of our best memories were from the outdoors. And now with fall coming, and archery season and stuff that we used to do, now is the toughest time of all.” Mesh said.

Former Chiefs Defensive end Art Still’s son worked with John. He says the tragedy is still painful to think about.

“Very very personal for those that were a part of the station, a part of the fire fighting family and being part of it because my son was with station 10 too. It was rough.” Stills said.

The scholarship gives money to the Missouri Department of Conservation to help youth fall in love with nature, like John did.

One of the ways that the fund raises money is through the John Mesh Memorial Sporting Clay Shoot.

Shooters form teams and compete shooting clay pigeons.

Each team has a buy in amount and that money goes toward the fund.

The fund has raised over $250,000 so far.