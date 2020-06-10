Hundreds in Oak Grove gather to show they’re part of movement for lasting change

OAK GROVE, Mo. — The city of Oak Grove is joining the ranks of small white suburban communities in the metro standing in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

“It is easy in smaller towns to get stuck in your bubble and not see what happens outside your small community, so I think it’s our message is just about bringing awareness to what Black Lives Matter really means,” said Morgan Kilmer who helped plan the event.

As hundreds gathered at the Oak Grove High School’s Panther Stadium, they said the goal was awareness.

Kilmer said the rally shows people in Oak Grove are showing they are part of the movement for lasting change.

“It is OK to be united, and it is also OK to change your mind and and admit you were wrong whenever you learn new information, to move forward and use that information for good,” Kilmer said.

The rally included several speakers and a moment of silence lasting 8 minutes and 46 seconds in honor of George Floyd’s memory. The crowd also marched.

“It was a little surprising, but exiting at the same time. People are finally realizing what needs to happen, things are changing, so that’s good,” said Alexandria Cunningham who attended the rally with her family.

A big focus for the rally was education. Some people shared stories from their personal experience and informational papers were shared.

“We have to. It’s not an option. We need to be planting seeds in people we think might never change,” Lauren Waller said.

Kilmer said she isn’t planning any other rallies right now, but hopes this event sparks a needed conversation in the future.