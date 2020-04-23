Hundreds in Topeka protest Gov. Kelly’s stay-at-home order

TOPEKA, Kan. — Hundreds of people protested Thursday against Gov. Laura Kelly’s stay-at-home order for the state, many waving signs on sidewalks while others drove slowly around the Statehouse.

Similar protests have been held across the country, with participants contending stay-at-home orders are damage the economy and violate their civil rights. Health and government officials argue the orders are the best way to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

About 150 people stood on the south side of the Statehouse or walked around the building with signs and American flags as at least 200 cars drove slowly around the building.

Many of the participants carried signs or waved flags supporting the re-election of President Donald Trump. Other participants were anti-vaccine activists, members of the tea party movement and gun-rights supporters. One vehicle was festooned with a Confederate flag; one protest sign promoted a far-right conspiracy theory.

But a recent Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research survey showed that Americans remain overwhelmingly in favor of stay-at-home orders and other efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus. At the Statehouse, a few local nurses stood silently in scrubs to thank health care workers and counter-protest.

The protests came as the Kansas Department of Health and Environment on Thursday reported 2,482 confirmed cases, up from 2,211 reported Wednesday. The the state reported 112 people have died, two more than reported Wednesday. The number of infections is likely higher because many people have not been tested and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

To help medical personnel respond to the cases in health care facilities and nursing homes, Gov. Laura Kelly on Wednesday signed an executive order that suspends requirements that doctors supervise physician assistants, advanced practice practical nurses and licensed practical nurses. The order also allows nurses with inactive or lapsed licenses to provide services and permits medical or nursing students to volunteer to work in health care facilities.

“Our health care facilities need as much flexibility as possible as we approach our projected peak infection rate in the coming days to ensure that hospitals do not become overwhelmed,” Kelly said during a news conference Wednesday.

Kelly signed another order Wednesday that allows sales of alcoholic beverages that are not in their original containers. The order applies to bars and clubs but also would allow people to buy single drinks for takeout at restaurants.

In order to prevent drinking while driving, the drinks must be inside a plastic bag that is tamper-proof before patrons can take it from the restaurant.

State officials also announced the first confirmed cases at the Topeka Correctional Facility and the Kansas Neurological Institute. One female inmate tested positive at the prison for women in Topeka, and two male staff members had confirmed cases at the state hospital for developmentally disabled.