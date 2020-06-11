Hundreds line up for free food through farmer, school partnership in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A government program gave away free food to folks in eastern Jackson County on Thursday, June 11.

Traffic backed up all morning both on U.S. Highway 24 and Missouri Highway 7, the two main routes to Fort Osage High School. The lines show just how much need there is in eastern Jackson County for people looking to cut costs on groceries.

The Fort Osage Educational Foundation partnered with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farms To Families program to give away chicken, produce and dairy products.

These are food items that ordinarily would go to restaurants and schools, but because of the pandemic, there aren’t as many buyers. Therefore, the government is stepping in to pay farmers and give the food to families here.

“We are pleasantly surprised by the turnout,” Fort Osage School District public relations director Stephanie Smith said. “We did not expect to have such a crowd, especially for an extended period of time like we have. Everybody has been great, very patient. We are moving them through as fast as we can. We are happy to play a small part in helping out families.”

Drivers had to wait about 45 minutes, but once at the giveaway site, they received chicken tenders or patties, lettuce, potatoes, apples and watermelons. The dairy products include butter, whipping cream and cream cheese.

Supplies of milk ran out before the distribution ended.

Those who missed this event, can return for the next three Thursdays for similar giveaways. Arrive early to avoid the long lines of traffic.