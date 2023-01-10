BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — Water line replacement means hundreds of people living in a Blue Springs neighborhood will be without water later this week.

Crews will be replacing 140 feet of water main along SW 22nd Street. It will impact people who live south of SW Moreland School Road and East of SW Liggett road, just east of Lake Jacomo.

To complete the project, crews will need to shut off water to as many as 250 homes in the area on Jan. 11-12.

The city says to plan for water to be turned off Wednesday, Jan. 11 between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m. Water in the same area will be turned off between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12.

The city says it hopes to have the water turned on by the time people return from work each day.

Crews will have bottled water available for people in the impacted areas, if needed. City leaders also suggest filling up water bottles and other containers Tuesday to be prepared for the outage beginning Wednesday afternoon.