Hundreds of Blue Valley students, faculty members stage peaceful Black Lives Matter protest

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Students and teachers from across the Blue Valley School District showed up Friday evening to protest the death of George Floyd and call for social justice.

“We’re just coming to protest racial injustice so, you know, gotta protect my friends and everyone who’s being treated unfairly,” student Dinah Kramer said.

The group of about 200 stood at the corner of 135th and Metcalf Avenue with signs saying “Black Lives Matter” and “Justice for George Floyd.”

The protest was organized by the Black Student Union at Blue Valley Northwest.

“The Blue Valley School District is becoming more and more diverse and things are changing and people are kind of becoming more aware of it, but this is a great way for the entire community to come together and be a part of something to create some change, hopefully,” Black Student Union sponsor Matthew Shulman said.

Although the largest protests have been in Kansas City, Oxford Middle School Assistant Principal Ashford Collins is hoping that the message is getting through to the suburbs.

“I think sometimes we rely on the inner city and the urban areas to host protests and movements and the reality of it is, if you truly want movement, that’s everybody’s job to do.”