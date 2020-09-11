Hundreds of fans watch first Chiefs game of the season at KC’s Power and Light

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Power & Light District was rocking Thursday night as the Chiefs kicked off the season and people decided to watch the game in the area called the “Living Room” rather than their own.

“Been waiting, been waiting for the opening game,” Jai Moore said seated at a table wearing her Chiefs mask.

Fans waiting to see the team start its Super Bowl title defense.

Chiefs Kingdom showed up, some traveling all the way from Illinois just to watch the game on the big screen.

“Usually we go to the first game every year. It’s kind of our tradition. So we decided to come tonight just to be in Kansas City and celebrate with everybody else and have fun,” Clint Eubert said.

“Six months ago, today would have looked a lot different if things hadn’t happen the way they had happen. I think a lot of people have had to adjust think outside the box that’s what we have done here,” said Rachel Waller, Power and Light marketing director.

Now the covered open air portion of Power and Light has tables spread at least six feet apart.

“They’ve done a great job out here. They’ve social distanced. Most of all the restaurants are open and serving,” fan Kevin Martin said.

Fans were asked to wear masks when they were walking around the Living Room or inside the bars or restaurants. Many said they were happy to be help businesses that could be in the red, while supporting the team in red.

“They’ve missed out on a lot with all this COVID going on, so it’s a huge help to them and they are helping us by allowing us to be here,” Dara Martin said.